This book examines the driving forces behind national-level politics,





changes to the judiciary, social control, economic reform, environmental protection, urban development, the management of ethnic relations, as well as foreign and security policy orientation in China under Xi Jinping. It explains Xi’s ambition, examines the limitations he has to confront, and maps the direction of reform he pursues. The book starts off by examining how the consultative Leninist nature of the political system continues to shape politics and policy in China under Xi, and what the China dream Xi advocates actually entails domestically and beyond China. It ends by highlighting the megatrends that will prevail in the decade when Xi is expected to stay in power. The book also includes contributions from five Central Party School professors whose views are taken seriously by the Chinese leadership.

China in the Xi Jinping Era |Steve Tsang | The Nottingham China Policy Institute Series | 2016 | 352 Seiten | Englisch | Verlag Palgrave Macmillan | 148,22 € | ISBN-10 3319295489 | ISBN-13 978-3319295480

